InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

