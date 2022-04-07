Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 317,306 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

