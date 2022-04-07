Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 317,306 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.