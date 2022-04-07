Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,906 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.