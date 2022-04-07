Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($76.92) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/15/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €78.00 ($85.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €73.00 ($80.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.30 ($68.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €78.00 ($85.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.60 ($76.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($75.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($86.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP opened at €47.30 ($51.97) on Thursday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($76.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.88.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

