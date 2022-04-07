Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI):
- 4/5/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $104.00.
- 3/25/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00.
- 3/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE DHI opened at $71.13 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DR Horton Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DR Horton Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.