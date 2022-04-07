Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI):

4/5/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $104.00.

3/25/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00.

3/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $71.13 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

