Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 202,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,274 shares.The stock last traded at $14.28 and had previously closed at $14.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

