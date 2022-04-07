Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

