Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About O-I Glass (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.