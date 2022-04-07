iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.99

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $48.74. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2,237 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter.

