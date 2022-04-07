Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,451,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 27,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,274. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

