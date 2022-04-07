iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 323,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,865,008 shares.The stock last traded at $126.23 and had previously closed at $128.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

