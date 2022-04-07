iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.95

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 90908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
