iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.88

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.88 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 283534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.