iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Position Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

Shares of SMMV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,213 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

