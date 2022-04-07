iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stake Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

KXI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

