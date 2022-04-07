iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3,699.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period.

Shares of REM opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

