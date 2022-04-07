iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

