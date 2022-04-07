iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. 30,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.