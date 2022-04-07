iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 554,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,114,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,462,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 262,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,146. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.