iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.93. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $227.48 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

