iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

