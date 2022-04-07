iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $102.97 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

