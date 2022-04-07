iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 76,795 shares.The stock last traded at $203.65 and had previously closed at $201.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

