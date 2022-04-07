Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE ISDR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.