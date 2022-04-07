ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 6,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Get ITEX alerts:

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.