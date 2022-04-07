IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 50,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $20,621.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

