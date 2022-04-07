IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 9,298 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of ISEE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

