Jack M. Preston Sells 28,779 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RH stock opened at $335.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $317.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average of $514.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in RH by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in RH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
