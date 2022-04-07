Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,198 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

