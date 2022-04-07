Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kforce worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

