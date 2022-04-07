Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

