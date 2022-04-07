Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

