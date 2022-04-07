Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Tilly’s worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

