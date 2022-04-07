Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

