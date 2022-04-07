Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.44 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. NOW’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

