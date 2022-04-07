Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 394,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,311. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

