Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

