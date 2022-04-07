James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JHX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

