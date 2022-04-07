Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

