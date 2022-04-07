Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23.

