Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.88 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.