Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 10,772 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.