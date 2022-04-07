Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 380 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.48. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

