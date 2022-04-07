Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.79 ($78.89).

ETR COK opened at €55.65 ($61.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($71.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

