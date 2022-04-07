Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.94 ($49.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.51. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

