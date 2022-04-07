Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrefour in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

