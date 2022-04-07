Jeffrey Dierks Sells 14,471 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HRMY stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

