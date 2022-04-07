Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 105,901 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

