John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $239,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Datto by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

