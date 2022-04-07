John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 10,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $482,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

AAR stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

