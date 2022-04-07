Joseph D. Margolis Sells 5,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXR opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $136.42 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

